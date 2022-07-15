Togo's army says civilians were killed by airstrike, mistaken for jihadists
A group of civilians killed on Saturday night in northern Togo were hit by an airstrike after the army mistook them for jihadists, the army said in a statement on Thursday.
A medical source told Reuters that seven people between the ages of 14 and 18 were killed in the incident in the village of Margba.
