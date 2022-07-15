Left Menu

U.S. Congress needs to act next week on China chip bill, Raimondo says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 02:48 IST
U.S. Congress needs to act next week on China chip bill, Raimondo says
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the Biden administration would support a pared-down version of legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China, and Congress needs to act next week.

