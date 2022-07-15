U.S. Congress needs to act next week on China chip bill, Raimondo says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 02:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the Biden administration would support a pared-down version of legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China, and Congress needs to act next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas White House counsel under Trump
Shifting U.S. abortion landscape: What you need to know right now
U.S. watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 737, 787 production
Sweden, Finland's decision to join NATO will make us more secure: Joe Biden
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more