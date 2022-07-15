Left Menu

Togo's army says civilians killed by airstrike, mistaken for jihadists

Local media reported that they were on their way home from celebrations of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha when they were suddenly killed. "It was during (counter-terrorist) operations that an aircraft on night patrol accidentally targeted a group of people whom it mistook for a column of jihadists on the move," said the statement by army chief Dadja Maganawe.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 03:15 IST
Togo's army says civilians killed by airstrike, mistaken for jihadists

A group of civilians, all teenagers, killed on Saturday night in northern Togo were hit by an airstrike after the army mistook them for jihadists, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

The army had previously said that seven people were killed and two injured in the village of Margba due to an explosion, and that it was investigating the cause. A medical source told Reuters that all of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 18. Local media reported that they were on their way home from celebrations of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha when they were suddenly killed.

"It was during (counter-terrorist) operations that an aircraft on night patrol accidentally targeted a group of people whom it mistook for a column of jihadists on the move," said the statement by army chief Dadja Maganawe. "The Togolese armed forces express their profound regret for this tragedy," he said.

The strike happened in the northern Savanes region where Togo declared a state of emergency last month due to rising insecurity, as Islamist militants spread south from neighbouring Burkina Faso. The army said it was acting on intelligence that armed groups had planned to wage attacks in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022