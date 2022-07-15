Left Menu

Goa: 'Gatecrashers' beat man to death during his birthday celebration; five held

The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection, a senior official said.The victim, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was beaten to death on his 22nd birthday in a slum near Margaon town in South Goa allegedly by some persons he was acquainted with after he objected to their attempt to gatecrash the celebration, police said. The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection, a senior official said.

''The victim, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration. However, angry over being denied entry, they assaulted him with a log of wood and a ring-like object,'' Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania told reporters.

Badni, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, was then rushed to the South Goa District Hospital, where he died, he said.

The five accused were on the run after the crime, but a team of the Margao police led by inspector Filomena Costa nabbed them and placed them under arrest. The five accused, identified as Vinod Jalgar (28), Suresh Jalgar (29), Akshay Bhove (24) Mohammad Hussain (31) and Asif Nagarchi (29), have been booked for murder, Dhania said, adding that the investigation into the case is on.

