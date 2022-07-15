Left Menu

FIR registered over vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:18 IST
FIR registered over vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in J-K's Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added. Details are awaited.

