Indonesia calls for G20 joint forum to tackle food crisis

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a G20 joint forum to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis.

She said the world is facing alarming global hunger due to war, export restrictions, and the lingering effect of the pandemic. The risk of a fertilizer supply crisis could exacerbate the food crisis even into 2023 and beyond, she said.

