Maha: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi, held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her father in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested the 34-year-old accused for the crime that took place on Thursday, senior inspector C R Kakade of Bhiwandi town police station said. According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the child and later strangled her to death with a piece of cloth.

The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, and the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

