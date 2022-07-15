Sri Lanka acting pres says will stick to constitutional process, establish law and order

Sri Lanka's newly appointed acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday that he would follow the constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Thursday, asked lawmakers to work towards a consensus to establish an all-party government in the crisis-ridden country.

