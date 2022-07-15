Briton detained by Russian-backed separatists dies - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:42 IST
A British aid worker who was detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine and accused of being a mercenary has died, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday.
Paul Urey was captured in eastern Ukraine and charged with "mercenary activities" by separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.
