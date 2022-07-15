73-kg heroin seized from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva port: Punjab Police

Left Menu

The Punjab Police on Friday said they have seized 73 kg of heroin at the Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra following a joint operation with the states police.In a statement, the Punjab Police said 148 kg of heroin has been seized by it in the last one week in joint inter-state operations with the help of central agencies.

The Punjab Police on Friday said they have seized 73 kg of heroin at the Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra following a joint operation with the state's police.

In a statement, the Punjab Police said 148 kg of heroin has been seized by it in the last one week in joint inter-state operations with the help of central agencies.

In a video message, the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, ''Continuing our fight against drugs, the Punjab Police has achieved another major success today. In a joint operation with the Maharashtra police, 73 kg of heroin has been recovered in Nhava Sheva port''.

He said a team of the State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police went to Maharashtra.

''With the full cooperation of central agencies and the Maharashtra Police, 73-kg heroin was recovered. The operation is going on. Forward and backward linkages in the case are being explored,'' Yadav said.

The DGP said that the war against drugs will continue.

In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday, the Punjab Police seized 75 kg of heroin from the container at the Mundra Port.

