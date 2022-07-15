Left Menu

Russia says building struck in Ukraine's Vinnytsia was military target

"On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily update. "The facility was hosting a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers ...

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:12 IST
Russia says building struck in Ukraine's Vinnytsia was military target
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said Thursday's cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine's armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.

Ukraine has denied any military target was hit, saying the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans. "On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily update.

"The facility was hosting a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers ... The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants." Ukrainian officials said the victims of the attack included three children, the youngest just four years old.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit residential areas across the country. The United Nations says thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022