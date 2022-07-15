Still no timeframe for Uniper assistance - German economy ministry
A Finnish government minister's visit to Berlin on Thursday did little to clarify the future of embattled German utility Uniper, according to a spokesperson for the German economy ministry.
"There is no real timeframe," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin on Friday, giving no details on the talks between the German government and Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen.
Uniper's parent company Fortum is majority-owned by the Finnish government.
