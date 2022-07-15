Left Menu

In Bethlehem, Biden pledges to keep up efforts for Israel Palestine peace

Reuters | Bethlehem | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged on Friday to keep up efforts to support a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict even though the goal of a two-state solution appeared far off.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Biden said the United States would not give up on the goal of a just settlement to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"Even if the ground is not right at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians, Israelis, and both sides closer together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

