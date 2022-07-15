Russia says document nearly ready on resumption of Ukraine grain exports
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's proposals on how to bring about a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, and an agreement was close.
The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will be finalised soon. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, which have been severely hampered by the conflict in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rights group finds twin Russian strikes hit Mariupol theater
Climate concerns grow as US helps Europe replace Russian gas
Wimbledon: Niemeier fends off Kontaveit; Tsurenko wins all-Ukrainian clash
'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding
UK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina