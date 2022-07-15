Left Menu

Russia says document nearly ready on resumption of Ukraine grain exports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:37 IST
Russia's proposals on how to bring about a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, and an agreement was close.

The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will be finalised soon. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, which have been severely hampered by the conflict in Ukraine.

