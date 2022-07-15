Left Menu

India committed to collaborate with industrialists of SCO members: Pandey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:40 IST
  • India

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said India is committed to collaborating with industrialists of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

Addressing the 2nd meeting of Ministers of Industry of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) virtually, the heavy industries minister said, ''with mutual cooperation, we can give a new direction to socio-economic and industrial development'' in the region.

The meeting was held in Uzbekistan.

SCO has China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan as its full-time members.

''The minister also highlighted India's determination to enhance cooperation with SCO by playing an active, positive, constructive role in the organization. He reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with industrialists of SCO member countries to explore mutually beneficial opportunities,'' a release said.

Pandey also highlighted India's robust industrial environment and reiterated that despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance has significantly improved in 2021-22.

He informed that the share of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and construction in India's GDP is now 28 percent and under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has drawn up a comprehensive program for industrial rejuvenation to remove long-standing bottlenecks arising due to inadequate infrastructure and sluggish business processes.

He also highlighted that various labour market reforms have also been introduced to improve the industrial environment in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

