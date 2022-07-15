Left Menu

Belarus calls Moody's comments on Eurobonds default 'provocative'

15-07-2022
Belarus' finance ministry said on Friday that a statement from rating agency Moody's saying Minsk had defaulted on its sovereign debt was "provocative" and aimed at creating an artificial shock over its Eurobonds.

"The Belarusian side has made and will make every effort and will do everything possible to ensure that these rights of the holders of Eurobonds, who trust the Republic of Belarus, are exercised on an alternative basis," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Moody's said on Thursday that Belarus' move to pay Belarusian roubles on its dollar-denominated bonds constituted a default.

