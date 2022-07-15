Left Menu

German army officer sentenced to jail for attack plan

"The court found that the defendant had a right-wing extremist, nationalist and racist attitude that had solidified for years," it said. Prosecutors said the man, identified as Franco A., posed under a false identity and planned an attack he hoped would be blamed on refugees and migrants.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:27 IST
German army officer sentenced to jail for attack plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German army officer who posed as a Syrian asylum seeker was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Friday for planning to attack one or more politicians and multiple weapons offenses. The elaborate ploy, uncovered in 2017, shocked Germans and stirred a debate about the depth of right-wing radicalism in the country's military.

The case is particularly sensitive for Germany, where since World War Two, governments have seen a commitment to human rights and opposition to extremism as key elements in atoning for the crimes of Nazi Germany and rebuilding allies' confidence. "The court found that the defendant had a right-wing extremist, nationalist and racist attitude that had solidified for years," it said.

Prosecutors said the man, identified as Franco A., posed under a false identity and planned an attack he hoped would be blamed on refugees and migrants. They also said Franco A. stole ammunition from the German military, with former justice minister Heiko Maas or the former parliament's vice-president Claudia Roth seen as possible targets of an attack.

Franco A., who had denied the charges, was arrested in Vienna in February 2017 while trying to retrieve a loaded pistol he had hidden in the airport toilets. He stood sporting a dark beard and ponytail in a Frankfurt court as the verdict was read out more than a year after the trial began.

The judge, after announcing the guilty verdict and five and a half years jail sentence, described in detail evidence of Franco A's racist and anti-Semitic views, some of them written in a master's thesis and others expressed to individuals. The judge also detailed evidence of plans to carry out an attack, partly based on handwritten notes and sketches.

"The defendant says he didn't plan an attack but the evidence says otherwise," the judge said. Franco A.'s lawyer said he would appeal, while the prosecutor in the case said the ruling was a victory in the fight against right-wing extremism and racism.

Franco A appeared free of emotion, his head slightly bowed with his hands folded in his lap, as the presiding judge elaborated for some 90 minutes about the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022