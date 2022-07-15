EU executive proposes new gold import ban on Russia - statement
The European Union's executive, the European Commission, formally proposed on Friday new sanctions on Russia, including a new import ban on Russian gold.
EU governments must still sign off on the measures, expected as early as next week.
