CBI arrests ex-GM of Eastern Coalfields Limited in coal pilferage case

The CBI has arrested a retired general manager of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in connection with alleged pilferage of coal from the mines of the public sector undertaking in West Bengal's Asansol, officials said.

Former GM S K Mukhopadhyay was taken into custody on Friday and will be produced before a CBI court in Asansol on Saturday, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested seven former and serving officials of the PSU in connection with the case on July 11, the officials said.

The multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam is related to the ECL mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

The central agency has twice interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the scam.

It had also interrogated Rujira's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law last year in connection with its probe.

The CBI has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on absconding TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the scam. Mishra allegedly collected money on behalf of influential people.

