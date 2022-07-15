Left Menu

CBI arrests NHAI CGM and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra over graft charges

The CBI on Friday arrested NHAI Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra from Gandhinagar for allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had in December last year arrested National Highways Authority of India NHAI official Akil Ahmad in a bribery case of Rs 20 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:21 IST
CBI arrests NHAI CGM and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra over graft charges
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday arrested NHAI Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra from Gandhinagar for allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe, officials said. The probe agency had booked Mishra after receiving a complaint of corruption against him, they said.

On getting confirmation about a possible bribe exchange, CBI teams swooped down at the location and took Mishra into custody, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in December last year arrested National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official Akil Ahmad in a bribery case of Rs 20 lakh. PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022