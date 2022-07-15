Former Trump adviser Navarro declines to accept plea offer, prosecutor says
Peter Navarro, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, declined an offer by the government to plead guilty to a contempt of Congress charge, the lead federal prosecutor in the case told a judge on Friday. Aloi said the department offered to let him plead guilty to a single count.
Peter Navarro, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, declined an offer by the government to plead guilty to a contempt of Congress charge, the lead federal prosecutor in the case told a judge on Friday. Last month, Navarro pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol.
At a status hearing on Friday, federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi told U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta about the plea offer that Navarro had rejected. Aloi said the department offered to let him plead guilty to a single count. The deal also would have required him to "comply with the January 6 committee subpoena to the satisfaction of the Justice Department."
