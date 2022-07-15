SC says judgement is almost ready in plea challenging PMLA

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is almost ready".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 23:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is almost ready". A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said in an open Court while listing a matter relating to the Companies Act after the bench delivered its judgement in pleas relating to challenging provisions of the money laundering act.

The top court has earlier reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The petitioners' names include politician Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti had challenged constitutional vires of Section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e., officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

