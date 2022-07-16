Left Menu

U.S. and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, investment -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 04:05 IST
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding for joint cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, communications, space and health during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Kingdom, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

Some of the agreements were signed between Saudi ministries of energy and investment; Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu; and some private sector companies and U.S. companies including Boeing and Raytheon in the defence industry; Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, IQVIA in the healthcare sector; and a number of other American companies in the fields of energy, tourism, education, manufacturing and textiles, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

