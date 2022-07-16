U.S. and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, investment -state TV
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding for joint cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, communications, space and health during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Kingdom, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
Some of the agreements were signed between Saudi ministries of energy and investment; Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu; and some private sector companies and U.S. companies including Boeing and Raytheon in the defence industry; Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, IQVIA in the healthcare sector; and a number of other American companies in the fields of energy, tourism, education, manufacturing and textiles, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).
