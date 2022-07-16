Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukrainian city grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack

A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved its dead including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome, while Russian missiles continued to rain on other cities across the country. Late on Friday, Russian missiles hit Dnipro, killing three people and wounding 15 others, the local governor said on Telegram. Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.

UK's Sunak and Truss clash over tax in leadership debate

British foreign minister Liz Truss clashed over tax policy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, as the five remaining contenders to be Britain's next prime minister went head-to-head in the first of three televised debates. An initial field of 11 challengers has been whittled down following two days of votes by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. But no individual has yet emerged as the obvious successor to Boris Johnson who announced he was stepping down following a series of scandals.

U.S. approves possible sale of military assistance to Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million, the Pentagon said on Friday. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and the democratically governed island has complained of increased military pressure from Beijing to try and force it to accept its sovereignty.

U.S. and Saudi reiterate their commitment to stability of global energy markets - joint statement

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to the stability of global energy markets, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA) said. In the statement released after Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United states also welcomed the kingdom's commitment to support balanced global oil markets in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Mexican Navy says 14 people dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash

Mexico's Navy said on Friday that 14 people were killed and another person was injured after a Black Hawk military helicopter crashed in the northern state of Sinaloa. The cause of the crash is being investigated, but so far there was no information indicating the incident was related to the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero in another part of Sinaloa on Friday, the Navy said in a statement.

U.S., Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons - joint statement

The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon", during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, a joint statement carried by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said. The statement said Biden emphasized his country's strong and enduring commitment to supporting the security and defence of the oil-rich kingdom.

U.S. State Department approves potential arms sales worth $1.5bn - Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS rocket systems to Estonia, missiles to Norway and torpedoes to South Korea in separate deals that could be worth more than $1.5 billion in all, the Pentagon said on Friday. The sales comes as European countries increase arms purchases after Russia invaded Ukraine, heightening security fears across the region.

Mexico arrests drug lord Caro Quintero, wanted for killing U.S. agent

Mexican military captured on Friday notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder and torture of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985, a major coup for both Mexican and U.S. law enforcement agencies. The kingpin rose to prominence as a co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel, one of Latin America's most powerful drug trafficking organizations during the 1980s, and had been among the most prized targets for U.S. officials.

Canadian police confirm 'high profile' killing of Sikh businessman Malik

Canadian police confirmed on Friday that a man shot dead in British Columbia on Thursday was Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman acquitted in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people. Police said they have not established a motive for the killing or have evidence to suggest whether the incident was connected to the airline attack.

Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder, expects action on energy

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he held him responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shortly after exchanging a fist bump with the kingdom's de facto ruler. On a trip to reset relations with a country he had called a pariah after Khashoggi's killing in 2018, Biden said the crown prince, known as MbS, denied involvement in the murder and said he had held those responsible to account.

