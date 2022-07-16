Left Menu

Actress assault case: Crime Branch seeks more time to question former DGP R Sreelekha for her remarks in support of actor Dileep

Crime Branch of Kerala Police sought time from the Kerala High Court to interrogate former DGP, Prisons of Kerala R Sreelekha IPS regarding her remarks in the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

ANI | Kochi | Updated: 16-07-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 06:29 IST
Actress assault case: Crime Branch seeks more time to question former DGP R Sreelekha for her remarks in support of actor Dileep
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Crime Branch of Kerala Police sought time from the Kerala High Court to interrogate former DGP, Prisons of Kerala R Sreelekha IPS regarding her remarks in the 2017 Actress Assault Case. Recently, Sreelekha uploaded a video of her on YouTube stating that evidences submitted against actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in this case are fake and he was dragged into this case because his enemies are powerful.

Crime Branch who is probing the case asked this while requesting another three weeks time to conclude the further investigation in this case. After hearing the arguments today, the single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the Crime Branch to collect the required evidence from the forensic laboratory and submit it in a sealed cover to the trial court by Monday. As per the court, an investigating officer shall be deputed today itself to collect this cloned or mirror image of the memory card which is the evidence of the case.

Court also criticised the probe agency for seeking time again and again. The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February 2017.

Former DGP R Sreelekha IPS claimed that actor Dileep is innocent in the actor assault case. "I'm 100 per cent certain that Dileep is not involved in this case. I don't believe that knowingly or unknowingly he has any role in it," Sreelekha said at the end of her 40-minute video.

She also alleged that the photo of Dileep with Pulsar Suni is 'photoshopped'. Another evidence of tower location, she said that day there was a programme in that hall. There were many actors and their drivers. There is no evidence to prove that Dileep and Pulsar Suni are together.

T Sreelekha added that she knew all this because she worked 12 years in Ernakulam as a DIG and IG. A few female actors close to her had told her that this person (Pulsar Suni) had befriended them, became their driver, abducted them, shot their videos and blackmailed them. They had settled the issue by paying money.

Dileep is the Malayalam actor who has been the eighth accused in the case apart from Sunil Kumar, Martin Antony, Manikantan, VP Vijeesh, Salim, Pradeep, and Charley Thomas.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

