Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A drone was spotted flying along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and it was forced to retreat after Army personnel opened fire, official sources said on Saturday.

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on Friday night, they said.

The alert troops opened fire and the flying object returned back to the Pakistani-occupied Kashmir side, the sources said.

Following the incident, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the area, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

