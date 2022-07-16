Left Menu

Sidhu complains of knee pain in jail, doc advises him to reduce weight

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:51 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain, said sources on Saturday.

An orthopedic surgeon examined the cricketer-turned-politician inside the jail and advised him to reduce weight, they said.

Sidhu, who sleeps on the floor in his barrack, finds it difficult to get up, they further said.

Sidhu has also been advised to sleep on the bed and not on the floor, sources said.

The jail administration has provided a hard board bed to Sidhu following the doctor's advice, sources added.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared Sidhu's barrack number 10 at the prison.

Mehndi was sent to the jail after a Patiala court on Thursday upheld the two-year-sentence of the Punjabi pop-singer in a 2003 human trafficking case.

The court had dismissed Mehndi's appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court in the 2003 human trafficking case.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala central jail in a drugs case.

