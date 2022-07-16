Left Menu

Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 1.37 cr seized, 3 held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold and electronic goods worth Rs 1.37 crore were seized in two different incidents at the airport here and three people were arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Saturday.

In the first incident, the customs authorities intercepted a passenger who arrived here on Thursday, from Dubai on suspicion and recovered the yellow metal in paste form, which was concealed in his rectum. The value of the gold seized was Rs 55.38 lakh.

In the second incident on July 15, the authorities recovered gold ingots, assorted electronic goods and cigarettes totally valued at Rs 81.78 lakh, from two passengers hailing from Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

All the three passengers were arrested and an investigation was on, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

