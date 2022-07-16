Left Menu

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 8 lakh seized in Bihar, 4 held

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:40 IST
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 8 lakh seized in Bihar, 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police on Saturday claimed to have seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs eight lakh and arrested four persons in this connection in East Champaran district of Bihar.

The district police chief Kumar Ashish told reporters that the fake currency racket was operated from a cyber cafe in the Chhatauni police station area and the accused persons revealed during interrogation that they picked up the technique of printing the counterfeit notes from an online video sharing and social media platform.

''The arrested persons include Sandeep Sahni, the mastermind, Rajesh Kumar who runs the cyber cafe besides their associates Deepak and Subodh who are from the neighboring district of Sheohar,'' the superintendent of police said.

The seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 500.

The accused told the police that they ''sold'' their counterfeit notes, charging Rs two lakh for fake currency notes with a face value of Rs five lakh.

''They claimed to have dispensed fake notes with a face value of Rs 1.75 lakh recently and were intending to circulate an even bigger lot in the market,'' the SP said.

He also stated that higher authorities have been apprised of the racket so that fake notes circulating in the market could be traced.

A word will be put in with the authorities of the social media platform to remove videos which facilitated such misdeeds, Ashish said.

