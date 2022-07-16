Left Menu

Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing iPad, passport of Brazilian student

She then approached Dindoshi police station after which a case was registered on Wednesday and a search was mounted for the accused, the official said.Teams were formed and 40 cameras were checked between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicles details. After the number was found, the driver was held and the stolen items were recovered.

Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing iPad, passport of Brazilian student
An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly stealing an iPad, passport and visa of a 23-year-old Brazilian student in Mumbai's Goregoan area, a police official said on Saturday.

Souza Leao Araujo Marina was travelling in a rickshaw on Monday evening from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute in Goregaon East when the incident took place, he said.

''While she was getting down from the vehicle, the driver fled with her bag which contained her iPad, passport and visa. She then approached Dindoshi police station after which a case was registered on Wednesday and a search was mounted for the accused,'' the official said.

''Teams were formed and 40 cameras were checked between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. After the number was found, the driver was held and the stolen items were recovered. A probe is underway,'' he said.

