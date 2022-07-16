Left Menu

Assam PHED Minister reviews Jal Jeevan Mission progress with consultants

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:30 IST
Assam PHED Minister reviews Jal Jeevan Mission progress with consultants
  • Country:
  • India

Assam PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday interacted with representatives of firms engaged in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and reviewed the progress made so far.

He also listened to the problems faced by these consultant firms and third party agencies and assured of resolving these, a press release said.

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister held separate review meetings with the DPR (Detailed Project Report) consultant firms and the TPI (Third Party Inspection) agencies in order to ensure smooth progress of Jal Jeevan Mission.

In the interaction with the DPR consultant firms, Baruah was briefed on the final list of DPRs submitted against the number of schemes taken up.

The consulting firms were asked to apprise the minister regarding the number of schemes that had to be dropped either because of problems in land finalisation or merged with other scheme due to feasibility issues.

The minister assured that land issues will be taken up with deputy commissioners and local MLAs and resolved quickly.

In the second meeting, Baruah interacted with the TPI agencies, which are accountable for checking the quality and progress of work.

He instructed the agencies to keep sufficient manpower to achieve desired results in time bound manner.

The minister also listened to the grievances of the consultants and agencies and assured them to resolve the issues immediately and expedite the progress of the mission.

Special Secretary, PHED, Biswadeep Das and Chief Engineer, PHED (Water) Diptendu Talukdar were present in the meeting, along with other senior officials of the department, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022