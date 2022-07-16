Curfew declared in Sudanese towns after deadly clashes

Sudanese authorities have declared an overnight curfew in two towns in southeastern Blue Nile state, close to the border with Ethiopia, after several days of tribal clashes that they said had left 31 people dead and 39 injured. Clashes spread in several towns from Wednesday after the killing of a farmer, before security forces made arrests and brought the situation under control, a statement from Blue Nile state's regional government said.

The statement said 16 shops had been destroyed and a night curfew was declared in the towns of Damazin and Roseires. There have been sporadic outbreaks of violence in several regions of Sudan including eastern coastal regions and western Darfur, despite a nationwide peace deal signed by some rebel groups in 2020.

The most powerful faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, a rebel group active in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, did not sign the deal. Sudan's military seized power from a transitional, civilian-led government in October 2021, triggering mass anti-military protests that have continued for more than eight months.

