Maha: Woman, son killed for objecting to defecation in fields, ten held

Ten persons, most of them members of another family, were arrested over the incident which took place at Erandwadgaon village in Jalna tehsil on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Sumanbai Devilal Sillode (55) and her son Mangesh Sillode (25). The accused Vijay Shinde, Sudhakar Shinde, Sheetal Shinde and others used to defecate in the Sillod family's fields which led to quarrels between the two groups, said a police official.

On Saturday morning, the accused allegedly attacked members of the Sillode family, killing Sumanbai and Mangesh and injuring Devilal Sillode and Yogesh Sillode, he said.

Devilal and Yogesh were being treated at the district hospital. Police arrested all the ten accused.

District superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde, sub-divisional police officer Raju More and other officials visited the spot. Further probe is on.

