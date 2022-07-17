Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. panel probing Capitol attack subpoenas Secret Service over text messages

The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol said it had subpoenaed the Secret Service as it investigates accusations by a watchdog that the agency erased text messages sought as evidence. "The Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021," the committee's chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a written statement

Georgia prosecutor warns Republicans in Trump fake electors probe, report says

The prosecutor for Georgia's Fulton County has warned high-profile Republicans in that state they could be indicted for their role in efforts by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 election, Yahoo News reported on Friday. District Attorney Fani Willis has written letters to people including Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach over their role in an alleged alternate electors scheme in that state, Yahoo reported, citing unnamed legal sources familiar with the matter.

Georgia's second-largest school district allows non-officers to carry guns

Georgia's second-largest school district has approved a policy to allow personnel who are not certified police officers to carry guns, part of its response to the shooting at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two adults two months ago. The Cobb County school board voted 4-2 at a meeting on Thursday to adopt the policy as a way to bolster the number of staff carrying guns at a time when finding new police officers is difficult. The policy would exclude teachers from carrying guns.

Biden says he will act on climate after talks collapse in Senate

President Joe Biden said on Friday he would act on his own to cut climate emissions and urged his fellow Democrats to pass the few elements of their sweeping domestic policy package they can agree on after talks in the Senate collapsed once again. Biden said he would take unspecified steps to reduce climate emissions after Senator Joe Manchin, a lone Democratic holdout, said he would not back tax hikes and emissions-reductions incentives that have stalled in Congress.

Lawyer urged Trump to overturn loss in ways that would be called 'martial law' -memo posted by NYTimes

A lawyer pushing the baseless claim of massive fraud in the 2020 election urged former President Donald Trump to overturn his loss through steps that would be viewed as “martial law,” according to a memo published online on Saturday by the New York Times. Measures that attorney William Olson proposed Trump take included replacing the acting attorney general if he refused to contest the vote in the U.S. Supreme Court and naming a new White House counsel to identify powers that Trump could use “to ensure a fair election count,” the memo showed https://int.nyt.com/data/documenttools/olson-memo-trump-election/e59dca011b5db8c5/full.pdf.

Boeing 'disappointed' union recommending rejection of contract offer

Boeing on Saturday said it is "disappointed" that the union representing nearly 2,500 employees at the U.S. planemaker's facilities in the St. Louis area has recommended rejection of management's contract offer. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union representing the workers, said in an earlier statement that it recommended rejecting the company's "last, best, and final" contract offer.

Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes, bathrooms

A federal judge in Tennessee has temporarily blocked Biden administration directives allowing transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and join sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee ruled on Friday that the administration's directives would make it impossible for some states to enforce their own laws on transgender athletes' participation in girls' sports and access to bathrooms.

San Francisco International Airport resumes operations following bomb threat

San Francisco International Airport said it resumed normal operations after evacuating the international terminal late on Friday following a bomb threat. "Police have cleared the Int'l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations," the airport said in a tweet on Saturday.

Donald Trump's fundraising juggernaut slows as other Republicans gain

Former President Donald Trump's online fundraising has slowed in recent months, a financial disclosure on Friday showed, adding to doubts over the firmness of his grip on the Republican Party. Trump's political committees raised about $18 million between April and June, about $2 million less than in the prior three months, according to a report by WinRed, the Republican donation processing portal.

Judge nixes arrest warrant for Republican county clerk after bond breach

A Colorado judge on Friday nixed an arrest warrant for a county clerk who was indicted on felony charges of tampering with voting equipment and then lost a bid for the Republican nomination to Colorado's top election-management post. Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett said he was giving Tina Peters a break because her lawyer took responsibility for not relaying to his client an order barring her from traveling out of state without the court's approval. The ban was part of the terms of her bail bond that permitted her pre-trial release from jail in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)