Two booked under PSA in Jammu

Two men allegedly involved in various cases of attempt to murder and snatching were arrested under the Public Safety Act here, police said on Sunday.

On the basis of intelligence inputs, the two identified as Abhineet Singh alias Nagi and Davinder Kumar alais Rahul of RS Pura were arrested, they said.

Both were involved in many heinous cases and many FIRs were lodged against them, police said.

