Guj: Three injured in attack by lioness in Amreli district

Three persons were injured in an attack by a lioness in a forest range of Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday, an official from the forest department said. The incident occurred in Babarkot village under Jafrabad forest range in the early hours of the day, range forest officer (Jafrabad) G L Vaghela said.

The lioness attacked three persons, one of whom was a tracker with the forest department, he said.

''The victims were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Jafrabad and Rajula, and one of them has sustained serious injuries,'' the official said.

Efforts are underway to capture the lioness. The reason behind the attack will be ascertained on the basis of the victims' statement and after examining the animal, he added.

