Left Menu

Guj: Three injured in attack by lioness in Amreli district

The incident occurred in Babarkot village under Jafrabad forest range in the early hours of the day, range forest officer Jafrabad G L Vaghela said.The lioness attacked three persons, one of whom was a tracker with the forest department, he said.The victims were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Jafrabad and Rajula, and one of them has sustained serious injuries, the official said.Efforts are underway to capture the lioness.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:17 IST
Guj: Three injured in attack by lioness in Amreli district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured in an attack by a lioness in a forest range of Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday, an official from the forest department said. The incident occurred in Babarkot village under Jafrabad forest range in the early hours of the day, range forest officer (Jafrabad) G L Vaghela said.

The lioness attacked three persons, one of whom was a tracker with the forest department, he said.

''The victims were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Jafrabad and Rajula, and one of them has sustained serious injuries,'' the official said.

Efforts are underway to capture the lioness. The reason behind the attack will be ascertained on the basis of the victims' statement and after examining the animal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022