Bihar: Bus carrying BMP jawans from Muzaffarpur overturns in Jamui; 23 injured

A bus carrying Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans in the Malaypur area of Bihar's Jamui district met with an accident on Sunday resulting in the injuries of 23 BMP jawans.

ANI | Jamui (Bihar) | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:30 IST
Visual of the incident in Bihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A bus carrying Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans in the Malaypur area of Bihar's Jamui district met with an accident on Sunday resulting in the injuries of 23 BMP jawans. The bus carrying BMP jawans reached Jamui as part of security arrangements for the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's programme that is slated to take place on July 18.

Local police officials present on the spot confirmed the news and said, "All the injured jawan have been moved to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the bus fell asleep following which the bus overturned on the road." The police is present on the spot and is looking into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

