Man shot dead after verbal duel in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Azadpur area allegedly by one of his friend after heated arguments over some issue, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, resident of Shalimar Bagh village, they said.

Police said the exact reason that triggered the argument leading to murder will be ascertained with the arrest of the accused who is absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, when the Emergency Response Vehicle of Adarsh Nagar police station was patrolling in the area of Azadpur at about 2 am, they found a man lying injured near Ramleela Ground. He was immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead. H had gunshot injury in the chest, she said.

''During inquiry, it was revealed that Abhishek had gone to meet one of his friend near Ramleela Ground, Azadpur. There, they had some heated arguments over some issue. During this heated conversation, his friend got agitated and allegedly shot at the victim in his chest,'' she added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, the DCP said.

''Witnesses are being examined. Various teams have been formed and raids are being conducted for the arrest of assailant who has been identified and will be nabbed soon,'' she added.

