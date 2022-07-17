Left Menu

Mangaluru: Police shoot rowdy sheeter trying to escape

The Karnataka Police on Sunday shot at a rowdy sheeter while he was trying to flee during a spot inspection at Konaje, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:16 IST
N Shashikumar, CP Mangaluru (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Police on Sunday shot at a rowdy sheeter while he was trying to flee during a spot inspection at Konaje, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Rowdy sheeter is the term given to any person having a criminal record.

According to the Commissioner of Mangaluru police, they had fired two rounds-- one in the air and the other on the accused Mukhtar at around 6.45 am today. "The accused (Mukhtar) was taken to show a vehicle that was used in previous offences and other accused also. During the inspection, he attacked our staff and tried to run away," said N Shashikumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru.

"15 cases were registered against him and six other cases for which he could not be arrested for last 5 years, since 2017, Shashikumar added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

