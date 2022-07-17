Molestation complaint against writer 'Civic' Chandran

Kerala police has registered a case against writer 'Civic' Chandran for allegedly molesting a young author.

Police on Sunday said the case was registered based on an incident which happened in April this year.

''The complaint says he allegedly tried to molest the woman after an event marking the publication of her book,'' police told PTI.

Apart from provisions of the Indian Penal Code, police have also added sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A preliminary investigation has begun and the statement of the victim has been recorded, police further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)