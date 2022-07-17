Left Menu

UP: Man sent to jail for raping daughter

A 45-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping his minor daughter in the Khaga police station area of the district, police said on Sunday. The arrest was made after rape was confirmed in the medical examination, he said.Earlier, Circle Officer of Khaga, Sanjay Kumar Singh had informed that a woman on Saturday had registered a case against her husband for raping their 13-year-old daughter.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping his minor daughter in the Khaga police station area of the district, police said on Sunday. SHO of Khaga police station Jai Prakash Shahi said that the accused was arrested from Puraen Modh at around 10.00 am. The arrest was made after rape was confirmed in the medical examination, he said.

Earlier, Circle Officer of Khaga, Sanjay Kumar Singh had informed that a woman on Saturday had registered a case against her husband for raping their 13-year-old daughter. Singh said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman was sowing paddy in a farm field, and her husband who was in the house, took their daughter on the roof and raped her.

