Model found hanging in Kolkata, third incident in three months

A 21-year-old model was found hanging in her rented flat in Kolkata, the third such incident in the eastern metropolis in three months, police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Puja Sarkar, was a first year student in Gobardanga College in North 24 Parganas district and lived in a rented flat in Bansdroni area of south Kolkata.

As per the preliminary investigation, the woman along with a female friend had gone to a restaurant on Saturday evening. After they returned, Sarkar had received a phone call around midnight, following which she ran to her room and shut the door, a police officer said.

When her friend's repeated requests to open the door fell on deaf ears, she informed the police, who broke open the door to find Sarkar hanging from the ceiling of her room, he said, adding she was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Her friend, who is being questioned, claimed that Sarkar's boyfriend had called her before her death but this can be confirmed only after a thorough investigation, he said.

The deceased's family claimed that her boyfriend lives in Gobardanga.

Two models had died by hanging in the third week of May. Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her flat in Dumdum on May 24, while her friend and colleague in the industry, Manjusha Niyogi, was also found hanging in her Patuli residence on May 27.

Their post-mortem examination reports stated that they had hanged themselves and family members claimed they were depressed over relationship issues and lack of good projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular Bengali television actor Pallabi Dey was found hanging at her rented flat in Garfa area on May 15. Police said she had killed herself. Her family claimed that she was under acute mental stress and blamed her live-in partner for her death.

Veterans in the showbiz industry urged youngsters to have patience while going through a rough patch and wait for the right opportunity, while also calling for removing the taboo around treating mental illness. ''Initial days can be tough for many. There are times when opportunities dry up. It is difficult during those phases. Even I have faced such situations. But suicide can never be an option,'' national award-winning actor Indrani Haldar said.

Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul said the industry was hammered by the pandemic, which triggered insecurity and frustration among a section of young models.

''Diagnosing signs of depression and timely counselling is essential. The thinking of not considering mental illness as an illness needs to change,'' she said.

Model Shuvomita advised youngsters to have patience, wait for the right opportunity and work hard to establish their foothold in the industry.

