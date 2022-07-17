Left Menu

Fire breaks out in UP Advocate General's office complex in Prayagraj, brought under control

A fire that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh Advocate Generals office complex here on early Sunday morning was brought under control after an 11-hour operation, an official said.Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to put out the blaze that broke out at 5.30 am at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan in the city.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:51 IST
Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to put out the blaze that broke out at 5.30 am at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan in the city. As per an official, five firefighters sustained minor injuries during the operation that lasted from 6 am till 7 pm. There was no report of any other casualty. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders from the adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi were also sent. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were also pressed into action. The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building which later reached the sixth, seventh, eighth and top floor of the nine-storey building as well. The top floors were the worst affected by the blaze.

Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra's office was located on the ground floor of the building. Prayagraj Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Kumar Pandey said that till around 6.30 pm, fire from the fifth to eighth floor was completely doused off, whereas smoke was emanating from the ninth floor. The top floor was examined closely to bring the situation under control.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took strong cognisance of the incident and issued instructions to constitute a committee to probe the reasons that caused the fire. Complying with the orders of the chief minister, a committee consisting of Superintendent of Police (city), Additional District Magistrate, Chief Fire Office, Additional LR Prayagraj and Deputy Director Electrical Safety has been constituted. The committee will give its report about the causes which led to the fire on Sunday evening, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

