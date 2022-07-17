UP: 3 arrested for assaulting youth from another community

Three persons were arrested here after a video purportedly showed them beating a youth belonging to another community and urinating on him afterwards, police said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Kulvindar, Sonu alias Sukhdev and Raju. They have been sent to jail, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand told PTI that on July 8, a youth named Iftekar had gone to Sahvegpur village with his friend Abdul Zaheer Khan, both residents of Kakra Khurd. The former was beaten up by the trio with lathis. Later, the accused broke his hand, the SP said, adding that they later urinated on the victim's face.

At this point in the video, Iftekar could be seen folding his hands in front of the accused. Speaking about the reason behind it, an official on Friday said that a friend of Iftekhar earlier had an argument with the accused due to old enmity, resulting in the incident.

