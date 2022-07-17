Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:43 IST
J&K: CRPF officer killed in Pulwama terrorist attack
A CRPF officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A police spokesperson said around 2.15 pm, terrorists fired at a checkpoint jointly manned by police and CRPF at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vinod Kumar was critically injured and shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot and the preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists, taking advantage of nearby apple orchards, fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, the spokesperson said.

He said a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Meanwhile, the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“The whole area, including orchards, has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress,” the spokesperson said.

Condemning the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators.

''I salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF’s ASI, Vinod Kumar in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Strongly condemn heinous terror attack on a naka party in Pulwama. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators,” the LG wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB RHL

