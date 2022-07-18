Athletics-American Nageotte wins pole vault world gold
Olympic champion Katie Nageotte won the United States' first women's pole vault gold at the World Championships in more than two decades on Sunday, with compatriot Sandi Morris taking silver and Australian Nina Kennedy the bronze.
Nageotte cleared 4.85 metres on her first attempt to win her first medal at the worlds, while Morris had to settle for a third straight silver after clearing the same height but on her second attempt. The last American to win gold in the event was Stacy Dragila at the 2011 Edmonton worlds.
It was the third straight gold for the American women in the field events in Eugene, Oregon, after Chase Ealey won the shot put and Brooke Andersen triumphed in the hammer throw.
