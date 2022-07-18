Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast along LoC in Poonch
An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
The blast occurred when the Indian army troops were performing their duties in Mendhar sector late Sunday night, PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said.
It resulted in injuries to Captain Anand and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. Though they were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Command Hospital in Udhampur, they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.
Captain Anand hails from Champa Nagar area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh is from Pokhar Bhitta village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district.
