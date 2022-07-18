Left Menu

2 policemen suspended for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:08 IST
2 policemen suspended for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man on the pretext of settling their case, officials said on Monday.

Station House Officer (Cyber Cell) Inspector Satish and Assistant Sub-Inspector Virender of Delhi Police's east district have been suspended and departmental action is being taken against them, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received in the east district alleging that the SHO and the ASI went to the complainant's house to investigate a matter reported in the Cyber police station by his wife.

The complainant alleged that the policemen threatened him to pay Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of settling the matter, police said Later, when the complainant visited the cyber police station, they again threatened him to pay the bribe amount, they said.

The complainant also submitted some recordings in support of his allegations, a senior police officer said.

Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, ''An inquiry was conducted through another ACP, east district, wherein allegations were found substantiated. Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022