2 policemen suspended for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

Two policemen were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man on the pretext of settling their case, officials said on Monday.

Station House Officer (Cyber Cell) Inspector Satish and Assistant Sub-Inspector Virender of Delhi Police's east district have been suspended and departmental action is being taken against them, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received in the east district alleging that the SHO and the ASI went to the complainant's house to investigate a matter reported in the Cyber police station by his wife.

The complainant alleged that the policemen threatened him to pay Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of settling the matter, police said Later, when the complainant visited the cyber police station, they again threatened him to pay the bribe amount, they said.

The complainant also submitted some recordings in support of his allegations, a senior police officer said.

Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, ''An inquiry was conducted through another ACP, east district, wherein allegations were found substantiated. Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, the officer said.

