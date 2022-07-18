Bengaluru: Police arrest killer of former BBMP councillor

Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor Ayub Khan outside his house in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Mateen Khan was arrested from the Kengeri area of Bengaluru, Laxman Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru informed.

Forty-eight-year-old former councillor Ayub Khan was stabbed outside his residence in Tipu Nagar on Wednesday (July 13). He later succumbed to the injuries during his treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

