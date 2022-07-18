Left Menu

MP: Two teens drown in pond in Tikamgarh district

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:58 IST
MP: Two teens drown in pond in Tikamgarh district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Acharra village, around 48 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, said Nasir Faruqui, the in charge of Mohangarh police station.

A group of boys went to bathe in the pond when Rajkumar Prajapati (15) started drowning and his friend Manvendra (16) tried to save him, he said.

The others in the group raised an alarm, but the duo had drowned by the time the villagers reached the spot, the official said.

The police were alerted and the bodies were fished out, he said, adding that a case was registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022